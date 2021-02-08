AJP moves AAI over Guwahati airport handover to Adani group

GUWAHATI: Leaders and members of regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and its sister organisations on Monday staged a protest against handing over of the LGBI Airport here to the Adani Group, a Gujarat-based multinational conglomerate company.

Adani Group had last month signed concession agreements with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the management, operations and development of Guwahati and two other airports for 50 years.

The AJP representatives also handed over a memorandum to the regional executive director of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Northeastern Region at the LGBI Airport in Borjhar.

“The airport has now been handed over to the Adani Group without any consent of the people of Assam in violation of the federal spirit of our Constitution. The people of Assam are dismayed at the decision of the central government to hand over the airport to the private sector,” AJP general secretary, Jagadish Bhuyan stated in the memorandum to AAI regional executive director (NER), Ramesh Kumar.

“Our party is strongly against the handing over the management of the LGBI Airport to the Adani Group. We protest against the action of the central government and it will remain an issue with us for future also. Kindly convey our protest to the highest authority of AAI,” Bhuyan said.

Asserting that a resource of the state cannot be handed over to a business conglomerate bases outside the state, the regional party also criticised the role of the Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in this regard as “shameful”.

In a statement to the media, the party general secretary said that the people of Assam “fed up with such anti-people policies of the BJP-led government and that they are resolute in bidding the saffron party adieu (in the coming elections)”