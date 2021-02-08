DGP inaugurates Crime Branch Police Station

SHILLONG: The Crime Branch Police Station, East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya which is a specialised police station to deal extensively with investigation of criminal cases was inaugurated on Monday R. Chandranathan, Director General of Police in presence of I. Nongrang, Addl. Director General of Police (L&O/TAP), H. Nongpluh, Addl. Director General of Police (SB/CID), M. K. Dkhar, Inspector General of Police (ER/TAP) and other senior officers of the Department.

The Crime Branch Police Station, will be functioning under the superintendence of the Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) and will be having jurisdiction over six districts of the Eastern Range of the State – East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills. The officials of the Police Station will be investigating cases where the place of occurrence falls within these Districts.

This newly inaugurated Police Station will be the 75th Police Station of the State of Meghalaya and the location of the Crime Branch Police Station is opposite the old State Forensic Laboratory, which is near to the Shillong Bar Association.