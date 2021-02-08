National Nuggets

40 shanties gutted in fire

New Delhi, Feb 7: Forty shanties were gutted and six domesticated animals died after a fire broke out near the Harikesh Nagar Metro Station in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Phase II in the early hours of Sunday, fire service officials said. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said it was medium category fire and information about it was received around 2.23 am. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his concerns and assured all possible help to those affected. “Concerned about the news of fire incident at Okhla. I am constantly in touch with the fire department and the district administration, people are being provided with all possible help,” he said. (PTI)

Unicode marking of landholdings

Lucknow, Feb 7: The Yogi Adityanath government has introduced a 16-digit Unicode to mark the lands. This has been done to eliminate land disputes and save innocent persons from falling into the trap of fraudsters. According to the government spokesman, from now on every piece of land in the state will have its own unique identity. The revenue department will be issuing this Unicode for marking all kinds of agricultural, residential and commercial land and any person can know the details of the land on a single click. The Unicode will put an end to the fake registries of disputed lands and the scheme is being implemented across the state. The work on this has started in most of the districts. (IANS)

Flowers for Valentine week

Lucknow, Feb 7: With the Valentine week having begun on Sunday with Rose Day, young couples have started advance booking for flowers. “The flower business had wilted completely during the lockdown. Weddings were low key affairs and since public events were not being held, the demand for flower decorations and bouquets had gone down too. Finally, business is blooming with the advent of the Valentine Week,” said Gaurav Krishna who runs a flower shop in the Gomti Nagar. He said that most florists were cautious initially in ordering large quantities of flowers. (IANS)

Tigress gives birth to five cubs

Seoni (MP), Feb 7: A 10-year-old tigress has given birth to five cubs in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. With this, tigress ‘T-4’, known as Paddev, has so far given birth to 15 cubs in four litters, he said. “The tigress was spotted with five cubs in the PTR on Sunday morning. These new-born cubs are about two-month-old and one of them looks weak,” its field director Vikram Singh Parihar said. On Saturday, tourists had spotted the tigress with a cub crossing a road in Baghin Nullah area near Turia Gate in the reserve, he said. (PTI)

Christians donate Ram temple

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Prominent members of the Christians community in this tech city have collected Rs 1 crore as donation for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday. ‘The members of the Christian community from all walks of life donated Rs 1 crore during the fund-raising drive.’ (PTI)