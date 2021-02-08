Cong asks NPP allies to take anti-graft stand

SHILLONG, Feb 7: The Congress has appealed to all partners of the National People’s Party (NPP) in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government to take a stand against corruption alleging that the NPP is taking the people for a ride.

“Let me appeal to all friends in the government which are non-NPP parties. They should take a stand against corruption,” Congress spokesperson, Zenith Sangma said on Sunday.

Stating that unless corruption is checked, if not eradicated, the state will not grow but only a handful of people will and the state’s entire population will be at their mercy.

He said it is natural that the NPP allies are silent on the charges of corruption against the government.

“Maybe, they are reluctant to speak up against the government or they think as they are in the government, it will not be proper to make negative comments. But it is high time they take a stand on the issue,” the Congress spokesman said.

He said the Congress’s zero tolerance against corruption was reflected when the party was in power in the state. He said the Congress government had come up with several laws, including Lokayukta, to fight corruption.

“Candidates contesting an election need to declare their assets at the time of filing their nomination papers. Now, under the provision of Lokayukta, anyone, be it the Chief Minister or an officer answerable on behalf of the government, will have to declare his/her assets and submit it to the Lokayukta every year,” he added.

Barring the BJP and the United Democratic Party (UDP), the other MDA constituents have not said much on the allegations of corruption and irregularities that surfaced. While the BJP had demanded a probe by the CBI, the UDP sought an independent investigation.

The leader of Opposition Congress, Mukul Sangma had recently cautioned the MDA constituents, stating that they would pay a price for continuing to remain silent on the illegalities.