MCS Junior Grade exam results likely this week

SHILLONG, Feb 8: The results of the Meghalaya Civil Service Junior Grade mains exam, conducted by the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC), are expected to be out by the end of this week.

“We are working overtime and verifying, rechecking and finalising things… it (the results) will most likely be out within two to three days, or by the end of this week,” an MPSC official informed The Shillong Times on Monday The official further said, “Everybody is on the job and we had work to do earlier also…. But it should not take much time now… maximum by the end of this week.”

The MPSC had issued an advertisement on July 24, 2017, inviting applications from eligible candidates to sit for the exam for Meghalaya Civil Service Junior Grade against approximately 38 vacancies.

Of the 10,730 candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination, 576 were declared to have qualified.

Some aggrieved people had challenged the procedure adopted in declaring the candidates eligible for the mains exams.

Earlier, the High Court of Meghalaya refused to interfere in a case challenging the examination conducted by the MPSC.

The petitioners had prayed for setting aside the impugned notification whereby 576 candidates were declared qualified to sit for the mains exam, calling for the records of all the 576 selected candidates who were successful in the preliminary exam, directing the MPSC to prepare a fresh selection list by adhering to the examination plan and declaring the resolution, dated October 22, 2018, as illegal and arbitrary.

The court in its order said the writ petition was not maintainable as the successful candidates had not been made respondents.

The court, however, observed that as the criteria adopted for qualifying for the mains exams had been challenged in its entirety, it would have to be examined whether the non-impleadment of all the successful candidates would violate the principles of natural justice.