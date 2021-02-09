Players from West Jaintia Hills Police and Dima Hasao Police from Assam line up before a friendly football match on Monday. Played at Garampani stadium
Players from West Jaintia Hills Police and Dima Hasao Police from Assam line
up before a friendly football match on Monday. Played at Garampani stadium,
Umrangso, Dima Hasao, the match aimed at strengthening ties, particularly
the relationship between the two forces. West Jaintia Hills Police won 3-0.
Superintendents of Police from both the districts watched the match.
