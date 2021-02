Congress approves first list of 17 candidates for GHADC polls

TURA : The Congress party on Wednesday approved the first list of 17 candidates for the forthcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) slated for April 9.

The 17 of the party’s candidates were approved in a meeting of the Meghalaya Pradesh Election Committee held on the same day.

The list of the candidates include Kenadik S Marak for 1-Siju, Freedarson N Sangma for 2-Wagesik, Willy D Shira for 3-Silkigre, Dipur Sangma for 4-Rongrikkimgre, Olendro R Marak for 5-Gasuapara, Sarbha R Marak for 6-Barengapara, Nehru D Sangma for 8-Amongpara, Sadhia Rani M Sangma for 10-Dengnakpara, Mrinal R Marak for 21-Naguapara, Kunal Ch Momin for 9-Tura, Adamkid M Sangma for 16-Asanang, Kansan Sangma for 12-Nogorpara, Rinaldo K sangma for 23-Rongrong, Pardinand D Shira for 25-Damas, Cherak Watre Momin for 26-Kharkutta, Rapiush Ch Sangma for 28-Darugre and Alphonsush R Marak for 29-Williamnagar.