Ahead of polls, Assam excise dept takes steps to curb liquor inflow from border

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the state Assembly elections, the Assam excise department has held a series of meetings with its counterparts in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya in a bid to curb the clandestine inflow of liquor into the state. The move by the department is in accordance with the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Official sources said that there were apprehensions that inflow of smuggled liquor from neighbouring states might play a role in influencing the electorate before and during the Assembly election. For its part, the Assam excise department has already taken initiatives to keep a strict vigil to control and check the inflow of illegal liquor inter-state and international borders. On January 30, 2021, a meeting was convened by the state excise department in connection with inter-state/district coordination for enforcement of excise lodge in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Tezpur, Sonitpur between excise and police officials of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. In the meeting, the commissioner of excise, Assam initiated the discussion and apprised the officials present about the directions issued by the ECI in connection with the Assam Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in April this year. “The issue of illegal liquor through the inter-state border, especially Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, was discussed with an appeal to give special attention to these aspects. It was decided in the meeting to ensure the reporting of the entry and exit of every vehicle carrying consignments of liquor plying between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” an official statement said. A similar meeting was held on February 2, in the office of deputy commissioner, Rhi-Bhoi district in Nongpoh, Meghalaya, attended by the excise commissioners of Assam and Meghalaya, Ri Bhoi DC, Ri Bhoi superintendent of police and other officials. This was followed by a meeting in Dhemaji on February 5 attended by the Assam excise commissioner; Dhemaji deputy commissioner and superintendent of police; Lakhimpur deputy commissioner and superintendent of police; Papumpare (Arunachal Pradesh) deputy commissioner; superintendent of police, capital complex, Arunachal Pradesh, besides other officials of both states. On the same day, another meeting was held in the office of the deputy commissioner, Dibrugarh attended by the Assam excise commissioner; deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Tinsukia districts; and officials from Arunachal Pradesh among others. Following the meetings, it was agreed that intelligence inputs and other vital information would be shared by the concerned officials on both sides of the borders.