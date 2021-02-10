NEWS BRIEFS

CAU appoints acting Dean

Nongpoh, Feb 9: The College of Agricultural University, Umiam, on Tuesday suspended the Dean, Jitendra Chauhan and appointed Professor Pradip Kumar Bora as the Acting Dean.

Chauhan, who has been embroiled in a controversy for allegedly molesting two casual women employees of CAU on two separate occasions, was suspended pending investigation by the police in addition to an inquiry by a committee set up by the varsity.

The development comes a day after members of the Khasi Students’ Union and the Workers’ Union of the College of Agricultural University, Umiam staged a protest on the varsity campus demanding Chauhan’s ouster.

Rape bid: Case registered

NONGSTOIN, Feb 9: West Khasi Hills police has registered a case in connection with the FIR lodged by three girls from Mawsikar accusing three Assam Police personnel of allegedly attempting to rape them while they were on their way to attend church services on Sunday evening.

West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, HG Lyngdoh informed that Assam Police authorities have taken due note of the incident and instituted an enquiry.

Headman of Mawsikar village, GR Nonglang informed today that the village Dorbar has decided to meet the DC and SP of West Khasi Hills to demand removal of the Assam Police camp at Mawsikar to ensure safety and security of women and children of the village.

Cong finalises first list

SHILLONG, Feb 9: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has finalised the first list of candidates for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election.The first list was finalised at a meeting of the MPCC executive committee held at Songsak today.A source informed that the Congress, which is contesting all the 29 seats, is confident of winning majority of the seats.

Congress Spokesperson, Zenith Sangma had earlier stated that the NPP will face the heat of anti-incumbency in the upcoming GHADC polls owing to rampant corruption.

U’khand toll rises to 32

Dehradun, Feb 9: The death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster rose to 32 with six more bodies being recovered, officials said on Tuesday. 174 people are still missing. (PTI)