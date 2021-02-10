New NEHU VC: State delegation lobbies for Sungoh’s appointment

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Health Minister AL Hek and Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday met Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal and urged him to appoint Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh as the new Vice Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Hek informed from Delhi that the delegation requested the Union Minister to appoint Prof. Sungoh as the new VC asserting that she was the best candidate among those being considered for the post.

“The Union Minister told us that he will look into the matter and do his best,” Hek added.

As reported earlier, five names have been empanelled for the post of NEHU VC. Besides Prof. Sungoh, the other shortlisted candidates are Prof. Santishree Pandit (Pune University), Dr. Partibha Shankar Shukla (GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Uttarakhand), Prof. Sushil Kumar Tomar (Punjab University) and Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das (Pro VC, IGNOU Utkal University).

It may be mentioned that the KSU had recently submitted a memorandum to Hek urging the state government to facilitate appointment of Prof. Sungoh as the next Vice Chancellor of NEHU.