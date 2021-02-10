Substance abuse cases on the wane in EKH: Police

SHILLONG, Feb 9: Cases of substance abuse in the city and other parts of East Khasi Hills district have declined substantially, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions coupled with prompt response from a vigilant state police force.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, illegal drug seizures and arrests of people involved in the crime by the Meghalaya Police took place at regular intervals in the district.

But now, East Khasi Hills Police is heaving a sigh of relief as cases of substance abuse are on the wane.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger, asserted that the incidence of drug abuse in the district has drastically gone down in the recent past, primarily due to the COVID-19 restrictions and prompt response from the police against the menace.

He said that whenever the Meghalaya Police and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) receive any information, they immediately swing into action.

East Khasi Hills Police is also coordinating with its counterparts in other states like Mizoram to keep a tab on the movement of any drugs being smuggled to Shillong.

“We have asked our men to remain alert and conduct raids whenever there is information about drugs smuggling,” Nongtnger said, while appreciating the role of conscious and alert citizens against the menace.

However, even as the drug menace in the district has been reined in, the police are not letting their guard down, particularly after arresting some drug peddlers last month.

On January 30, following an intelligence tip off that a suspected illegal contraband deal would take place at Thembasuk area, the ANTF team rushed to area and detained two individuals at Long Range, Thembasuk, Block E. The suspects were frisked following which four soap boxes containing heroin were recovered from the possession of one of them. The net weight of the heroin was found to be 43.20 grams.

On January 13, the ANTF, East Khasi Hills along with Madanrting police, detained a suspected drug peddler at Umphyrnai village. After a search, 40 soap cases of heroin weighing 431 grams were recovered from a vehicle.

Later, a trap was laid for the buyers of the consignment, and accordingly, a checkpoint was placed and two persons were apprehended.

Earlier on January 6, an ANTF team and Laitumkhrah police, after surveillance, apprehended two drug suppliers. During the search, two soap boxes with heroin weighing 25 grams was recovered from them.