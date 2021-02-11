22-year-old killed in Delhi accident

New Delhi : A 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding truck on Thursday in Delhi.

The deceased was identified as Swati, a resident of Kondli. She was riding pillion while returning from GB Pant hospital along with a relative on a two-wheeler.

The accident took place in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. The police said that she was run over by the speeding truck as she fell from the scooty apparently after hitting a speed breaker. The truck coming from behind ran over the woman and she died on the spot.

“The truck has been seized but the driver managed to escape. Efforts are underway to nab the driver,” Deepak Yadav, DCP East said.

A case has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station. (IANS)