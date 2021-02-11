Amit Shah to visit city, discuss Residents Act

From CK Nayak

New Delhi, Feb 10: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will visit Meghalaya next month and discuss issues, including “infiltration” and Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), with the civil societies and NGOs but there is no word on the contentious issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong called on Shah in New Delhi and discussed several issues.

“The Union Home Minister gave a patient hearing to the issues and concerns brought forward by us,” Sangma said in an official release after the meeting. There was no word about the ILP in the release.

“Discussions on the issues around the MRSSA were taken up, to which the Home Minister suggested that the state government and the officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) further discuss the issues and find an amicable way forward for the same,” Sangma said.

The CM reminded Shah of the organisations from Meghalaya which wanted to meet him during his visit to Shillong in January but were unable to do so due to his time constraint.

Shah will come to Shillong on a two-day visit to discuss the revamping of the North Eastern Council. He has suggested that he will make time to meet the organizations during his stay. Infiltration was also discussed in the meeting which, Sangma said, is an issue of concern not only in Meghalaya but also the Northeast and the whole country.

The CM said Shah has assured that he will do everything possible to ensure that the culture, identity and language of the people of Meghalaya and the Northeast are safeguarded at all costs.

“The Home Minister also stated that the issues of border fencing need to be resolved and the work should be expedited,” Sangma added.

Shah mentioned that there are some sections in which the construction has not started yet due to local issues. He urged the state government to hold talks with the stakeholders to ensure the concerns are addressed and start the work at the earliest.