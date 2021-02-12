JAC skips meet, impasse continues

SHILLONG, Feb 11: A meeting held on Thursday between the East Khasi Hills district administration and the protesting commercial vehicle operators failed to break the deadlock as the Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (JACCV) stayed away from the meeting while the All Meghalaya Commercial Vehicle Owners & Drivers’ Union (AMCVODA) and the Motphran Auto Rickshaw Owners & Drivers Association and taxi associations could not arrive at a consensus.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Isawanda Laloo informed that the various associations she met and on Thursday had only one demand – increase in the fare.

Laloo was of the view that the district administration would request the state government to consider their demand if it was found to be reasonable.

Stating that the district administration wants the crisis to be resolved at the earliest so that people do not suffer, Laloo said that any revision in fare should be acceptable to everyone.

She informed that most of the taxi associations were unaware of the state government notification issued in January 2020 to revise the taxi fares.

The deputy commissioner also informed that the state government has already taken up the issue of rising fuel prices.

AMVO&DU president Egenstar Kurkalang informed that they have requested the District Transport Officer (DTO) to check whether the government can hike the taxi fare to Rs 30 for the first km and Rs 15 for each subsequent km.”

Expressing hope that their suggestion will be accepted, Kurkalang said, “The DTO will now submit the suggestion to revise the taxi fares to the deputy commissioner”.

Meanwhile, people continue to face problems as the strike entered the ninth day on Thursday.

The Grand Council of Chiefs of Meghalaya has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to resolve the ongoing strike.

“It is with a sense of deep concern that we write for your kind intervention to urgently resolve the ongoing strike by a number of commercial vehicles under the banner of Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles,” chairman of the Council, John F Kharshiing said in his address to the chief minister.

“We are sure the state government will examine and explore all options and come forward with solutions to address the demands of the MJACCV at the earliest so as to ease the present difficulties faced by the general public especially the poor and those in need of medical treatments in the rural areas”, he added.