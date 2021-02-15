AERC revises power tariff in Assam from April 1

GUWAHATI: Power consumers across categories in Assam can expect some relief this summer! The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) has decided to marginally reduce the energy charges of domestic and commercial categories with effect from April 1, 2021. A statement issued by AERC to the media on Monday stated that the tariffs of APDCL, Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) and Assam Power Generation Company Limited (APGCL) have been revised for the financial year 2021-22. According to the revised rates, to be effective from April 1, 2021, “energy charges for domestic and commercial purposes have been reduced by 20 paise per kWh (kilowatt-hour), while energy charges of all other categories have been reduced by 15 paise per kWh,” the statement said. In other words, there will be an overall decrease of 2 percent as compared to the existing tariff. However, there will be no reduction in the rental or fixed/demand charges. The order from the commission came in the wake of the Assam Power Generation Company Limited (APGCL), Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) filing petitions for approval for aligning the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for financial year 2019-20, Annual Performance Review (APR) for financial year 2020-21 and determination of revised ARR and tariff for financial year 2021-22. As per the revised rates, “Domestic A” (those using below 5 kW) energy consumers using 0 to 120 units per month will now have to pay 490 paise per kWh against existing rate of 510 paise kWh while “Domestic A” consumers using 121 to 240 units per month will have to pay 615 paise per kWh against the existing rate of 635 paise kWh. Accordingly, “Domestic B” (those using 5 kW and above up to 25 kW) energy consumers will now have to pay 675 paise per kWh against the existing 695 paise per kWh. Tariffs of commercial load above 0.5 kW and up to 25 kW have been revised to 720 paise per kWh from the existing rate of 740 paise per kWh. Similarly, tariffs of non-commercial and non-domestic users have been revised to 615 paise per kWh from the existing 630 paise per kWh. Government primary and secondary and higher secondary schools will now have to pay a revised rate of 615 paise per kWh against the existing 630 paise per kWh. Public lighting tariffs have been revised to 625 paise per kWh against the existing rate of 640 paise per kWh. Energy usage in agriculture up to 25 kW will be charged 430 paise per kWh against the existing rate of 445 paise per kWh. Rural small industries will be charged 475 paise per kWh against the existing rate of 490 paise per kWh. The commission has approved the cumulative revenue requirement of Rs 6,068.99 crore for APDCL for 2021-22. On the other hand, the state government has committed to provide an amount of Rs 400 crore as power purchase subsidy to APDCL for the financial year 2021-22.