KSU awards SWKH meritorious students

MAWKYRWAT, Feb 14: The Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) Mawlangwir Unit, on Saturday, felicitated 16 meritorious students from Mawlangwir and Mawranglang villages in South West Khasi Hills who performed well in the SSLC, HSSLC, graduate and postgraduate examinations in the year 2020. The Union presented the students with the ‘1st Maitshaphrang Academic Award, 2021’.

It also facilitated eight retired teachers who taught in different schools in Mawlangwir village, viz., Thomborlan Wanniang, Tairan Lyngkhoi, Renew Lyngdoh, Dlistirian Marwein, Everty Wanniang, Thwilibon Iawphniaw, Prilsila Marwein and Wosleygency Nongsiej.

The awardees were Deusvobiscum Wanniang (87.2 per cent) from Presbyterian Secondary School, Mawlangwir, Balinda Marwein (65.8 per cent) from Nativity HS School, Ibandaiarihunshisha Wanniang (74.4 per cent) from Sngap Syiem College, Larihun Kharsyiemlieh (69.2 per cent) from Nativity HS School, Wanrahjingkmen Marwein (66 per cent) and Ibansius Kharsyiemlieh (67.6 per cent) from Sacred Hearts Boys HS School.

In the degree-level, the awardees included Tiffany Lyngdoh (1st Division in B.Sc.) and Balakyntiew Lyngdoh (1st Div in B.Sc.) from St. Mary’s College, Shanosha Nongsiej (1st Div in B.Sc.) from Shillong College, Sharailin Kharsyiemlieh (1st Div in BSW) from Women’s College, Badaplin Nongsiej (1st Div in B.Sc.) and Brighstarland Khardewsaw (1st Div in BA) from St. Anthony’s College, and Lisamery Marwein (B.Sc.) from Martin Luther Christian University. Lucky Lily Bansara Lyngdoh (MSW) from Martin Luther Christian University received the award for doing well in the postgraduate exam.