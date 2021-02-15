News Capsule

Condolence

Members of the Central Puja Committee (CPC) have condoled the demise of Ardhendu Bikash Roy of Harisabha Laban. “Ardhendu Bikash Roy was a stalwart in the cultural and social circuit of Shillong, particularly Manju Smriti Majlish and host of other socio-cultural organisations,” the members said in a statement issued here on Sunday. Ardhendu Bikash Roy passed away at Woodland Hospital, Shillong, at 9 pm on Saturday. His funeral took place at Shillong Electric Crematorium on Sunday. He was also an active Advisor of the Committee.

Celebration

Rabindranath Tagore Club, Laban, has invited the citizenry as they celebrate Saraswati Puja at Laban Bengalee Boys LP School premises, ABP Road, Laban, on Tuesday. “All the people of Shillong are cordially invited to join this celebration. The main Puja will start at 11 am followed by pushpanjali, prasad distribution,” the Rabindranath Tagore Club said in a statement issued here on Sunday, adding that COVID-19 protocols and SOPs will be in effect during the celebration.