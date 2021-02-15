Man City thump Spurs 3-0

MANCHESTER, Feb 14: Ilkay Gundogan scored two goals for the second straight week as English Premier League leader Manchester City powered to a record-extending 16th successive win in all competitions, 3-0 over Tottenham.

The in-form Germany midfielder, fresh from being named as the best league player for January, took his goal tally for the season to 13 by adding to Rodri’s 23rd-minute penalty at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Gundogan was also responsible for winning the spot kick as he delivered another clinic in arriving late into the penalty area from central midfield, but his match ended prematurely as he went off with a suspected groin injury soon after his superbly taken second goal, which came from a pass from goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the 66th minute.

The win extended City’s lead to seven points over second-placed Leicester and Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand. Their overall unbeaten run in all competitions — since losing to Spurs in November — stretched to 23 games and their 16-match winning run is a record for an English top-flight side.

In another match, Aston Villa climbed above Tottenham on the English Premier League table after being held at Brighton to 0-0.

Emiliano Martinez made crucial saves for Villa, including an outstretched palm to deny Dan Burn’s header, to ensure his side left with a clean sheet and a point.

United drop points

Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday. (AP)