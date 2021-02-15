Curfew extended till February 21

SHILLONG, Feb 14: The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills, in an order on Sunday, extended night curfew in the district from February 15 till 21 for timings falling between 11 pm and 5 am daily.

All earlier issued orders will remain in effect.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya reported five more COVID-19 cases on Sunday while 22 persons recovered from disease.

DHS (MI), Dr Aman War, informed that as on Sunday, 91,439 persons from outside had entered the state since the onset of the pandemic, adding that Meghalaya has registered 1.06 per cent of case fatality rate.