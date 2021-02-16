AJP conclave stresses on jobs, work culture for Assam’s progress

GUWAHATI: The first conclave of the socio-economic planning and development advisory council of regional political party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) was organised under the chairmanship of renowned economist and former diplomat, Jaimini Bhagawati here on Tuesday.

According to party sources, the council members discussed threadbare a range of economic and social issues plaguing Assam, particularly focussing on the burning problem of unemployment besides ways to improve work culture.

In a statement issued here, the party said that the primary focus of the council was to create opportunities for unemployed youths and enhancing their working skills and abilities.

Speaking at the conclave, Bhagawati, a former high commissioner to the UK, said that along with job creation, income generation was imperative for economic development in Assam, saying that unless the state’s earnings were more than its expenses, there would always be hurdles in the path of progress.

The council members also expressed concerned in regard to the slew of beneficiary-centric schemes rolled out by the incumbent government in Assam, opining that such schemes would not only enhance the number of unemployed persons in the state but also adversely affect work culture and subsequently hit the state’s economy.

It may be mentioned that AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi had on February 2 last announced the formation of the socio-economic planning and development advisory council to create a roadmap to strengthen the state’s economy.

Experts belonging to Assam and hailing from the state but currently based overseas, are part of the advisory council.

“Our objective is to make Assam self-reliant through proper utilisation of local resources. In the coming days, we are eyeing a strong foundation for Assam’s economy,” Gogoi had told reporters while announcing the council’s formation.