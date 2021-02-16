NEHU’s staff recruitment in Assam irks PGSU

TURA: The decision of the NEHU, Tura Campus to hold an interview for recruitment of new staff at Guwahati in Assam has drawn strong criticism from the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU), which want the same to be held in Tura.

The university had on February 11 put out an advertisement in the paper for walk in interview for the post of Guest Lecturer for Master of Science, Department of Forestry at NEHU, Tura Campus which is to be held on February 19. However, the venue for the interview was to be at NEHU Guest House in Guwahati.

According to the PGSU, the leaders of the union on February 15 met the Pro Vice Chancellor where they were told that the venue was fixed for Guwahati due to Covid-19 reasons.

However, the leaders claimed that the practice of taking interview for various posts at Guwahati is an old practice by NEHU Tura even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We feel that such practices should be immediately stopped and if the reason for taking this interview at the said venue is true then there should be no issue in conducting the interview within NEHU Tura campus itself following the necessary Covid 19 protocols,” the union said.

“We have stated our disappointment over the venue and we hope that steps will be taken to reschedule it. All other interviews in future should also be held in Tura,” the union added.