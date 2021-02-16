B’deshi caught entering state

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 15: Police in the plain-belt town of Hallidayganj, West Garo Hills, have arrested a man who illegally crossed the international border from neighbouring Bangladesh and was attempting to proceed further inside the country.

The foreign national, identified as Md Ansar Ali (28), was caught during police checking outside the Hallidayganj Police Station and was found to possess identification documents confirming him to be a resident of the other country. He has since been put in detention awaiting deportation.

Meanwhile, another naka checking in Phulbari town on Saturday led to seizure of two kilograms of cannabis from a passenger on a bus, a delayed report mentioned.