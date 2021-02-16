Skill devp project on masonry under way in EJH

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Feb 15: A total of 25 unemployed male youths from Narpuh area are being provided training as part of the 40-day skill training and development project on mason trade, which is under way at a temporary training camp in Umkiang village in East Jaintia Hills.

The project was initiated by the Dalmia Bharat Foundation, CSR unit of Dalmia Bharat Group in association with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

A top official from Dalmia Cement exuded confidence in the project stating that it will help create employment opportunities in the construction sector, which will in turn lessen the dependency of local residents on skilled workforce.

Certificates and mason tool kits will be provided to all participants.