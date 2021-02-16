GSU moves CM over load-shedding effect on exam-bound students

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 15: Dreading that the load-shedding across the state will have a detrimental effect on students who will appear for board exams soon, the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) on Monday appealed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to find an alternative solution and alleviate the woes of the students and the citizenry in general.

In a statement, president of the GSU, Mindikgre regional, Greneth M Sangma, reminded Conrad of the forthcoming board examinations and that how state-wide load-shedding will act as a stumbling block to the preparation of students.

“The students have wasted one year due to COVID-19 and now, without much preparation, they have to sit for various examinations like internal examinations in schools and colleges, NEET etc. Despite that, the government has suddenly announced the power cuts,” Greneth said, urging the state government to carry out the load-shedding after the examinations.

He also alleged deplorable mobile network connectivity across the region, while maintaining that it will affect the students who attend online classes.

In this regard, Greneth urged the chief minister to direct various mobile network providers to provide uninterrupted network service throughout the state.