Clarification

Editor,

Apropos, the article, “Existential dilemma of the ‘honest’ politician’ (ST Feb 5, 2021) by Patricia Mukhim, we the aggrieved employees of the Directorate of Printing & Stationery are shocked by the remarks of the writer in the said column wherein it was stated that a non-technical person was posted to hold the Director’s post. We categorically refute the said statement and clarify that the present incumbent holding the post of Director –in-charge is very much a qualified technical man just as his predecessor was and he was posted in the said post as an in-charge Director to ensure smooth functioning of the Office in the interest of public service. Taking cognizance of the ongoing court case on the matter the said statement which is incorrect will mislead the public at large.

In view of the above, we the aggrieved employees of the Printing & Stationery Department request you to clarify matters as stated above so that the public is correctly informed of the facts.

Yours etc.,

Anisha Blah, Waraplang Syiem & others,

Shillong

Where are we living?

Editor,

The state of Meghalaya reflects a sordid and sad situation from all the angles. The Government is finding so difficult to manage the state and meet the minimum requirements of the people. We all know that “online classes” are going on for the students and amidst the severe power cuts the students are facing extreme difficulties. Next the “work from home,” routine has also become an impossible task. Many of our boys and girls came back to their families from other parts of the country and work from home during this pandemic and now due to power cuts every day they are contemplating to leave.

And now the whole Shillong is at “pause” for two days due to the transport strike which is imposed on private car owners as well! Unimaginable, where is the willingness of the Government to solve the issues? Sufferings of common people are beyond words. First the pandemic and now these additional chapters have added miseries in our life and only the common and poor masses are the victims. Elite classes anywhere in the world never suffer !

Yours etc.,

Anjan Kumar Das,

Via email

‘Unhappy’ Valentine’s Day

Editor,

The 14th of February every year is eagerly anticipated by the young and old as it’s Valentine’s Day, a day for young love, for families and friends and all who believe in this expression of love. However, we were all literally jolted out of our love-struck stupor by the sudden electricity cut, which upon inquiry from the sub- station office was revealed to be a 7- hour load shedding schedule wrought by the Government.

As a citizen who pays my bills on time for fear of disconnection, I would like to ask the powers that be, as to why prior notice was not given to consumers so that we could schedule our plans accordingly. Or is it that our Government has become a dictatorship and decisions are taken by only those in power without any discussion with the public as is the instance in a Democracy?

Many of our students have started classes, and exams are knocking at their doors even while the economy is slowly opening up after the lockdown of last year. So how will the students cope with this situation? Moreover small businesses depend on electricity for their activities like xerox and cyber cafes and grocery stores that require cold storage for their food products. How will they function?

I’m sure that all individual households pay their bills on time. It’s mostly government departments who are slack in this regard. So my query is, why does the general public have to bear the brunt of the problems and be made the scapegoat once again? I hope those in power will have the decency to answer.

Yours etc.,

Angela Lyngdoh,

Shillong – 14

How many foundation stones a day?

Editor,

These days we see one foundation stone after another being laid by MLAs/ministers. Does every construction have to be preceded by a foundation stone laying ceremony? The money for the construction of roads, bridges or other infrastructure does not come from the MLA/minister’s private funds. This is Government of India money and acknowledgement should be given where it is due. All the photo-ops make our MLAs/ministers look foolish. It’s a claim to fame that is not deserved. That the elected representatives don’t even have shame as to claim credit that is not due to them, shows how vacuous their intents are and that they ride to fame on these shaky foundation stones. Incidentally there are many unfinished projects for which foundations stones were laid decades ago. Why are these projects not completed first?

There was a time when directions were given by the court that chairs and tables or ambulances given by MLAs should not be spattered with their names because all this money comes from the public exchequer. It seems that the MLAs need to be reminded of these lessons yet again because thei vanity knows no bounds.

Yours etc.,

AR Nongrum,

Via email

Whither MeECL

Editor,

In spite of Government sanctioning nearly Rs 1400 Crores to the MEECL to pay the pending dues to the energy suppliers like NEEPCo, NPTC etc., with an understanding that there will not be any power cuts or load shedding henceforth, the MeECL has started to implement seven hours of power cut daily. This is unprecedented as nowhere in the country will one experience such power cuts. It is not understood why the State Govt. is silent on the issue and not taking up steps for clarification from the MeECL why it has to resort to such long durations of power cuts which is hampering the general public as well as the students who are studying online for higher studies. An early solution must be sought to mitigate the sufferings of the public due to such long power cuts.

Yours etc.,

S. L. Singhania,

Via email