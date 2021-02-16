Fire engulfs house at Laban

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 15: A house at Laban was partially gutted in a fire on Monday afternoon.

Police informed that the house of a tenant, Champa Debroy, and the house belongs to H Lamin of Howell Road, Laban.

The fire started from the room heater while the occupant was out of the house leaving the heater on during the load shedding, the police said. It was around 12.10 pm that the fire was noticed. No casualty was reported however, some blankets, mattresses, besides bed sheets were charred. Nearby residents with the help of police and fire service personnel doused the fire.