Grade IV employees reject State Government’s offer of 7.5% arrears  

By From Our Correspondent

TURA : Grade IV employees from Garo Hills under the banner of the All Garo Hills Grade-IV Employees’ Association have decided not to accept the state government’s offer of 7.5% of the overall pending arrears and have demanded that the full 30% be released one time.

 

The decision to reject the offer of 7.5 percent of the arrears was taken following the executive meeting of the association held at the Grade-IV building at Dakopgre in Tura on Monday. During the meeting it was unanimously resolved not to accept the ¼ portion of the actual pending arrears.

 

The association on the same day also dispatched a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma requesting him to ensure that the full amount be released at one go.

