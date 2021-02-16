Meghalaya reduces prices of petrol and diesel

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday informed that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 7 approximately in the State.

“Both prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by approximately by Rs 7 and done primarily to ensure that the consumners are not affected by the high prices in order to give some relief this is being done,” informed the Chief Minister while speaking to media persons in his chamber.

Pointing out that the price of petrol has increased in the recent past and Shillong has a price of 91.26 Rs per litre for petrol and diesel at 84.23 Rs per litre, the chief Minister said, “Keeping this aspect in mind and the fact that consumers are being affected and inspite of the fact that the state is facing a lot of financial issues and the vat that we have collected from petrol and diesel has helped the state in these periods of covid 19 and the challenges we have faced the government has decided that we will be reducing the vat for petrol and diesel”.

The Chief Minister said that the reduction for petrol which currently is at 31.62 percent or 17.60 per litre will now be reduced to 20 percent or 15 Rs per litre whichever is higher which would mean that the price of petrol in Meghalaya will be reduced from 91.26 Rs to 85.86 Rs- a reduction of approximately 6 Rs and if one was to add the earlier 2 Rs that have already been reduced it would come to 7.4 Rs per litre in shillong and other district the impact will be accordingly felt.

On the price of diesel, the Chief Minister said, “In diesel vat structure currently 22,95 percent or 12 Rs per litre whichever is higher will now be reduced to 12 percent or 9 Rsper litre whichever is higher diesel will cost from 84.23 Rs in Shillong to 79.13 a reduction of approximately five Rs in diesel and if Rs 2 included done immediately approximately Rs 7.

Stating that the State Government have always maintained in the past the competitive pricing with Guwahati inorder to ensure that the sales are not affected, the Chief Minister said, “We are hopeful that with this our sales are will go up and we will be able to make up for some of the loses in the taxes that we may have due to the reduction of prices in both petrol and diesel.

Enquired about the estimated revenue with this move, the Chief Minister said, “Jump in the revenue compared to last year has been there and even though revenue will come down we expect that the revenue overall for vat in petrol and diesel will go up from 326 crore last year to atleast to 470 crore this year a 140 crore jump and it would have been more if the prices had not come down but we want to ensure consumer gets some relief and we decided to cut the VAT”.

Admitting that it has been a difficult financial year, he said that through this vat and excise they have managed to get some relief that has helped the State and in the future the State Government are going to examine all possible ways like luxury tax etc and find out ways to increase the revenue.

“Few months back we had included 10 or 14 items for cess and that will help raise atleast 70c rores and with that money we will be able to build 200 schools that we are doing to build this year,” he added.

Announcing the cut in prices of fuels, Conrad Sangma tweeted: “In addition to the previous rebate of Rs. 2 per litre, Meghalaya Government has decided to reduce the petrol price further by Rs.5.4 per litre and diesel by Rs. 5.1 per litre to offer relief to consumers of Meghalaya with a slight variations in different districts of the state.”