SWGH artisans being trained on Bamboo Jewellery Handicrafts

TURA : A Capacity Building Training on creation of bamboo jewellery & utility handicrafts organized by the Office of the General Manager, District Commerce & Industries Centre, Ampati in collaboration with M/s Neera Creations, Tezpur, Assam got underway on Tuesday at Mellim under Rerapara C&RD Block in South West Garo Hills.

The training which will be for 15 days under Handicraft Promotion Scheme 2020-2021 will impart training to 25 artisans, with an aim to promote handicraft and create self employment opportunities among the youth of the region.

The main objectives of the training is to guide handicraft artisans and youth of the region while taking up handicraft jewellery and utility as one of the employment opportunity; to utilise the knowledge sharing in usage of waste and forest based raw material so as to convert them into useful and valuable items of jewellery and other utilities; and also to tap its huge existing market within and outside the state.

Speaking on the first day as the Chief Guest, Rerapara Block BDO, R.Z.D Shira encouraged the trainees to maintain discipline, attentiveness and consistency in order to make such trainings successful. Shira also informed that the Government is making efforts to organize such trainings to empower local artisans and urged them to be serious and utilize their craftsmanship in an appropriate manner.

Chief Trainer, Neera Sharma while addressing the trainees, stressed on targeting the tourists spots to market the products as most tourists look for compact local handicrafts to take back home as souvenirs. She pointed out that rural areas are full of skilled indigenous artisans who can learn and help her learn the art which will help bridge the gap of unemployment in rural areas. She also assured the trainees that she would help them to find the right market for their crafts enabling them to generate income out of their skill and labour.