Police campaign to promote cyber security gets under way

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 15: In a bid to promote cyber safety awareness, Meghalaya Police, in association with CyberPeace Foundation (CPF), launched a CyberPeace Awareness Month campaign on Monday.

The social media handles of Meghalaya Police will be used to host webinars, cyber talks, volunteer workshops, surveys, jingle competition et al, for disseminating awareness on cyber security.

The surveys will focus on identifying threats that people are exposed to online, and their understanding of internet usage and technology, besides other threats.

Launching the campaign, Additional Director General of Police (L&O/TAP), I Nongrang, said the initiative aims to educate the future and present generations on the need to be au courant with the challenges that they face online and also formulate a response to each of these challenges.

Talking about the campaign, Purnendu Singh, Director – Operations and Strategy of CPF, said, “The Foundation has already organised such awareness campaigns with police units from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Mizoram, South Delhi and we are now honoured to partner with Meghalaya Police to launch this month-long campaign to emphasise upon the importance of cyber safety and vigilance in our day-to-day lives”.

The launch was followed by the first webinar on the topic ‘Cybercrime against Women and Children and Redressal’, which was participated by teachers and students from various institutes and state police officials.

The webinar showcased the ways to tackle cybercriminals and create a safe and resilient cyberspace.