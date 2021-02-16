Meet to review central schemes implementation

From Our Correspondent

NONGSTOIN, Feb 15: Government officials on Monday held a meeting at DC’s office, Nongstoin, and took stock of various centrally sponsored schemes implemented in West and South West Khasi Hills districts.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of West and South West Khasi Hills, Project Director of DRDA, West and South West Khasi Hills, BDOs and officers from line departments.

Chief Secretary MS Rao, Director of C&RD department SC Sadhu, Joint secretary Disaster Management DD Shira, Joint Secretary General Administration Department HDB Sangma also visited West Khasi Hills to attend the meeting.

During the meeting, the officials took stock of various centrally sponsored schemes implemented like Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), One Nation One Card, Status of Aadhar Enrollment, PMAY-G-DRDA, PMAY-U, et al, in the two districts.