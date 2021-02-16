GHADC to now receive revenue through banks

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 15: Residents across Garo Hills can now make payments to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) through banks. The mechanism, which has been initiated by the Administrator of the Council, was put into effect from Monday.

As per the circular issued by the GHADC Secretary, the autonomous body has collaborated with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB).

“Those desiring to make payments through banks shall get the assessment from the department concerned of the GHADC and fill the prescribed challan and get the challan signed by the head of the department and deposit the amount due in SBI (main branch) or Meghalaya Rural Bank (Ringre branch or main branch),” the circular said.

It, however, added that if the challan does not have the account number of GHADC, the account number is to be clearly written by hand. Separate account numbers both for SBI and MRB have also been given for making deposits.

The circular further added that those desiring to make payments/deposits through Council’s treasury shall present the challan through the treasury officer after getting assessment from the department concerned.