Shillong, Feb 15: Young Guns beat Rangkynsai SC by 33 wickets in the first match of the 8th Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitational Tennis ball cricket tournament on Monday. Young Guns won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 72 runs in 6 overs. In reply, Rangkynsai scored 39 runs in 6 overs.

In the second match, The XI won against United Brothers by 6 wicket. The XI won the toss and elected to field first. United Borthers scored 29 runs in 6 overs. The XI chased the target with in 2.3 overs.