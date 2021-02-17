5 web portal journalists arrested for attempt to malign image of Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Police have arrested five journalists including the chief editor of an Assamese web news portal called ‘Pratibimba Live’ for their “attempt” to malign the image of senior BJP leader and high-profile Cabinet Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The web portal shared the photo of Dr Sarma’s daughter along with him with ‘salacious’ intent.

An FIR was filed in Dispur Police Station in this regards by Dr Sarman’s wife on Tuesday and police acted very prompt.

The arrested so-called journalists were identified as: chief editor Tafiuddin Ahmed, Asif Iqbal Hussain, Nazrul Hussain, Najmoon Haque and Nijul Ali.