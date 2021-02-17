Meghalaya Cabinet’s decision on Wednesday

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday to discussed and made approval of the following five subjects :

Cabinet regularized the reduction of taxes for petrol and diesel and approved new rates of tax for the same. This is regarding the decision made by the Govt on rebate of Rs. 2 per litre from the tax component of retail of petrol & diesel and the approval for the new rates announced last week and yesterday respectively.

Cabinet approved the proposal to allow extension of time for payment of stamp duty short paid on mining lease. Mining lease holders to pay 100% for the stamp duties against 50%. All mining leaseholders to pay the remaining 50% of the mining lease with half of it to be paid immediately and the other half within 31st of March, 2021.

Amendment of the Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006: Due to Covid financial situation. GoI allowed States to borrow an additional 2% and accordingly, the FRBM Act needed to be amended and an ordinance was passed to amend the Act to allow the State Government to take 5% of the overall GDP as debt which initially was at 3%.

Appointment of Junior Engineers under Grade I (Civil) under Regulation 3(f) of MPSC (Limitation of Functions) Regularisations, 1972: PHE Department had conducted interviews and 45 Engineers needed to be appointed in urgency to have additional manpower to fulfill the target of the Jal Jeevan Mission.