Ampareen slams govt for setting wrong precedent

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: Opposition Congress on Tuesday accused the incumbent NPP-led MDA government of setting a “wrong precedent” by caring to hear out the issues and demands of groups only after they protest and hit the streets.

“One should protest in order to get their things done. This is a wrong precedent set by this government,” senior Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh told reporters here, while referring to the indefinite strike by the Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles (MJACCV).

The MJACCV is demanding reduction in tax rates and revision of taxi fares in view of the steep rise in fuel prices.

Lyngdoh expressed concern that groups who are demanding implementation of the ILP and removal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) might take a similar stand.

The Opposition legislator stated that the state government should have invited all stakeholders on the issue of rise in petrol and diesel prices, adding that “this is important in a democracy”.

Ampareen also informed that the Congress will raise the sudden announcement and withdrawal of load shedding during the upcoming Budget session from March 5. The Opposition would also raise the issue of sudden increase and sudden rebate in fuel prices by the state government.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh also said that it was surprising as to how load shedding was announced “so suddenly and lifted as abruptly as it was imposed”.

She also demanded that the government should revoke the Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order (MMPO) Act imposed against the leaders of the MJACCV.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the Opposition Congress stated that the High Court of Meghalaya in an order of 2015 clearly said that it was against organisations that call for bandhs, hartals or strikes if there is coercion or use of force or compulsion to participate.

Ampareen said the protest called by the MJACCV has had no such demonstration or threat or creation of a fear psychosis amongst citizens.

“In fact, they have merely appealed for public participation and support. The response of the people to this call is voluntary in nature, exhibiting public sympathy and concern regarding the immediate need to revise the exorbitant fuel prices,” the Opposition leader said.