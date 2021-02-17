District heads prepare for GHADC polls

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 16: In view of the ensuing MDC elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), a meeting was held at Ampati on Tuesday to brief the district heads of offices and sector officers on conduct of the election.

Additional Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Personnel, Training & Transport Cell, SC Laloo, provided a briefing for the officials. Others who were present include Ampati SP Siddharth Ambedkar and Extra Assistant Commissioners (EACs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs).

During the meeting, officers were briefed on the schedule besides their role and responsibilities in the election.

On the sidelines, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) were appointed for the four GHADC constituencies under South West Garo Hills — Boldamgre, Nogorpara, Zikzak and Betasing C&RD Block.