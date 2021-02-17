Set own house in order: Hek to Cong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: Senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek on Tuesday asked the Congress party to focus on setting things in order in their own house rather than casting aspersions on the BJP.

“People not accepting BJP in Meghalaya is an old story pedalled by the Congress. You will see a new story emerging at the right moment,” Hek said while reacting to a recent statement by Congress Spokesperson, Zenith Sangma that the saffron party was not accepted by the people.

“BJP is growing. If you look at the results of the by-elections in West Bengal and Assam then you will realise that our party has won big. The day is not far when Meghalaya will also be captured by the BJP,” Hek asserted.

Hek not keen on

Mawryngkneng bypoll

Asked about the vacant Mawryngkneng seat, the senior BJP leader said the party should not contest the bypoll. “My personal view is that there are just two more years left for the Assembly elections. We should focus on that instead of contesting the bypoll,” Hek said, making it amply clear that the party would take the final call.

The by-election is likely to be held along with the Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal. The seat fell vacant after the demise of two-time MLA, David Nongrum on February 2.