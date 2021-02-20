State to incur Rs 30-cr loss

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: The Meghalaya government is expected to lose around Rs 30 crore per month after it decided to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

“The price of petrol and diesel has come down by Rs 7.40 and Rs 7.10 respectively in view of the reduction of the VAT,” Commissioner of Taxes, Arunkumar Kembhavi said today.

He further informed that the volume of petrol sold in the state is around one crore litres per month while the volume of diesel is around 3 crore litres.

According to Kembhavi, in the last fiscal, the state government had earned total revenue of Rs 322.57 crore on the sale of petrol and diesel.

This year the state has already collected Rs 351.76 crore as revenue from the sale of petrol and diesel, he added.