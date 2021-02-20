City resident dies in road mishap, 2 hurt

From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, Feb 19: A woman died on the spot while two other sustained grievous injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a stationary truck at Umsning Bypass in Patarim village, Ri Bhoi on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 12 noon when they were travelling from Shillong to Nongpoh in their car (ML05 P 6559).

The three victims were shifted to Umsning CHC for treatment.

However, one of the occupants, identified as Jacqueline Syiemlieh from Lawsohtun, Shillong, was declared brought dead, while the two others — Lakmenshisha Marwein from Mawlai Mawdatbaki and Shimtilin Lyngdoh Nonglait from Mawlein, Ri Bhoi — were shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment.