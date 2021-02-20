CoMSO set to intensify pro-ILP stir

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Unhappy with the Centre’s dilly-dally on granting ILP to Meghalaya, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has decided to intensify its agitation.

CoMSO secretary Roy Kupar Synrem informed that they would organise a series of protest marches and meetings across the state to push for the Inner Line Permit.

Making it clear that they want to transform the ILP demand into a people’s movement, Synrem said CoMSO would soon announce its future plan of action to pressurise the Centre and state government to heed to their without delay.

Besides ILP, CoMSO is also demanding recognition to Khasi and Garo languages under the Eighth Schedule of the constitution, amendments to the Sixth Schedule of the constitution and resolution of the boundary disputes with Assam.