Coal auction after base price revision: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has asserted that the auctioning of the extracted coal would start once the minimum base price is approved by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Informing this here on Friday, Sangma said that the issue of minimum base price was discussed during a recent meeting with the NGT following which it was decided to revise the price.

The chief minister also informed that the earlier price approved by Coal India Limited (CIL) was too low and would have resulted in losses for coal miners and owners.