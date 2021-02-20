CM downplays vaccination row at NHM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said he is certain that the statement made by National Health Mission’s Mission Director, Ramkumar S. must have been in the interest of the health workers and it should not be looked at as a major issue.

“It has come out in the papers and I have not spoken to the NHM. I don’t know the facts yet but I am sure even if he has made that comment it must be in the interest of the health workers as one can be exposed to more danger if there is no vaccination,” he said while reacting to the NHM Director’s alleged stern advice to health workers not to come to work if they are unwilling to be vaccinated.

Sangma said the vaccination programme is important for everybody.

“Let us be clear that it is for the safety of all the health workers and there has been no major case of any kind of reaction to the vaccine. It is a very safe vaccine,” he said.

Reiterating that he was not sure if Ramkumar made such a statement, Sangma said it should not be looked at as a major issue. “What is important is that the vaccination should be done and our health workers should be safe,” he said.

Health Minister AL Hek had recently said the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary but some employees of NHM, Meghalaya said Ramkumar had made them choose between getting vaccinated and staying at home.

Hek sought a report from the department after some employees cried foul.

Reacting to media reports that the officers forced some employees to take the vaccine shot, Hek said: “Nobody can be threatened to go for vaccination.”

Stating that vaccination has to be voluntary for health workers, Hek said he has sought a report from the department on why people should be forced to go for vaccination.

Ramkumar has already denied the allegation.