Embark your career in communication engineering

Communication Engineering teaches about systems, satellites, television, telephone, radar, and navigation etc. Today we can communicate instantly with a person sitting thousands of miles far just with the push of few buttons of telephone; we can get instant weather information of the whole universe from satellites, we can spot an enemy entering in our territory through air route with the help of a radar, we can watch proceedings in parliament and courtrooms instantly sitting at home on television, and all this has become possible due to communication system engineering.

Communication System Engineering is sometimes also referred to as Communication Engineering. It is a new study discipline. Students who study Communication System Engineering are called Communication Engineers. Communication Engineers have truly revolutionized the human society by shrinking the length and breadth of the world through faster communication means. The knowledge of communication engineering has not only made the communication faster but also benefited many other fields like medicine, travel, education, military etc.

Passenger aircrafts can travel thousands of miles in a matter of couple of hours; doctors can treat an injured soldier in a rough mountain terrain sitting back in hospital, learners can access range of learning resources from across the globe, be it at home, study or library.

In other words, one can say, this field has strengthened every walk of life. Since communication engineering is a new field, there are enormous challenges to work out, however, at the same time, offers a huge range of opportunities.

Communication Engineering is offered as a separate study discipline at postgraduate level. Graduate students in electrical communication engineering/computer science & engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering and other related study disciplines can study this course.

Many universities in India offer study program in communication engineering through faculty of engineering at postgraduate level. Besides teaching communication engineering, course work also includes computers hardware, computer language like C, physics, chemistry, mathematics and social sciences etc.

Students are trained for applying knowledge of communication engineering in industrial settings. They also acquire skills like public speaking, project management, and technical writing, among others, which make them effective communicators.

Eligibility Criteria

Universities in India offers study programs in Communication Engineering at Postgraduate level. Degrees like Master of Engineering (ME), / Master of Technology (M.Tech) are awarded. At the undergraduate leve,l programs are offered in related study disciplines like Electrical Communication Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering etc. Degrees like Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) are awarded.

To join a course at undergraduate level, students need 10+2 level or an equivalent qualification with physics, chemistry, mathematics and English. For admission, entrance examinations are conducted. To study a course at post graduate level, students need to qualify in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Universities and research institutes offers research programs leading to the award of Doctoral of Philosophy (Ph.D.) and post-doctoral research fellowships in Communication System Engineering. Admissions are offered on the basis of exams like GATE, CSIR JRF, etc.

Career and Job Prospects

Opportunities in large numbers exist for communication engineers in telecommunication sector, including, radio, television, telephone, and mobile communication, and computers etc.

Industries manufacturing electronics and communication products need services of communication engineers in R&D labs, workshops, management, and marketing etc. A communication engineer also finds work opportunities with space agencies as technicians, engineers and researchers. In academics, opportunities are offered as lecturers, professors and researchers.

Salary Package

Communication Engineers enjoys lucrative pay package in the industry. The salary of a beginner communication engineer averages approximately Rs. 20,000-30,000 per month. Many other facilities like HRA, TA, DA, and perks and performance bonuses are also offered. Earning raises several folds depending on performance on work, and promotions earned etc. Communication Engineers enjoys high social respect in the community.

Where to Study

IIT Guwahati, IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University,Kolkata, BITS Pilani & NIT Surathkal.