Clan body elects new office bearers

TURA : The All Mongri Mongsrang Mahari Association has elected new office bearers to lead the clan. The new office bearers were elected during the 41st Annual Conference of the association held recently.

The elected new office bearers include Dominic M Sangma as President, Gripson M Sangma as Vice President, Theophil T Sangma as Secretary, Emonsing M Sangma as Additional Secretary, Minsu M Sangma as Joint secretary, Felix Sangma as Accountant and Bathila M Sangma as Treasurer.

