TURA : The Garo National Council (GNC) on Monday declared its first list of candidates for the upcoming MDC elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The first list of the party’s candidates include Aprildin R Marak for 2-Wagesik, sitting MDC, Augustine R Marak for 3-Silkigre, Nikman Ch Marak for 4-Rongrikkimgre, Minthu Marak for 8-Amongpara and John Phillar A Sangma for 20-Raksamgre GHADC Constituencies.