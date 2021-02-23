Deficit teachers threaten agitation

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Khasi-Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) and Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers and Employees Association have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government to fulfill their long-pending demands, failing which they would resort to agitation.

In a letter to the chief minister, the teachers associations said that the government was yet to implement the recommendations of the pay commission with regard to the deficit school teachers’ pension and retirement benefits.

Recalling that the state government in 2018 had committed to disburse the arrears of revised pay in four installments of 25 per cent every year with effect from that year, the teachers lamented that, till date, only one installment of 25 per cent released in December 2018 has been received.

Stating that the government has notified the release of the second installment of 25 per cent that was due in 2019, the deficit teachers said, “We are now waiting for the remaining 50 per cent of the arrears which were supposed to be cleared by 2021 as committed. A written assurance is thereby expected to ensure final disbursement of pending arrears by the end of 2021.”

Irked with the fact that the draft ‘Service Rules Of Deficit School Teachers’ was yet to be adopted, the KJDSTA president said the associations have done their part by giving suggestions and recommendations.

The KJDSTA asked the state government to implement the service rules for the deficit teachers at the earliest.

“If the government fails to fulfill the demands within 14 days, both the bodies will be compelled to resort to agitation,” the letter to the chief minister read.