‘Investment in the future of Meghalaya’

TURA, Feb 22: In a day filled with a spate of foundation stone laying ceremonies for various developmental projects, primarily aimed at uplifting education and road connectivity across North Garo Hills district, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has termed these as nothing short of an investment in the future of the state.

From foundations laid for a mini sports stadium and crucial bridge across the Damring river linking dozens of villages, there was also the inauguration of a new school building named after Omed W Momin, first Garo to convert to Christianity, at the historic village of Rajasimla.

Accompanied by Meghalaya Assembly Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira, Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng Marak and GHADC MDCs Sukaram A Sangma of Rongrong (Resubelpara) and Dolly K Sangma of Damas, the chief minister laid the base for the start of work for the bridge at Resubelpara over Damring river that will cost Rs 23.59 crore which is being funded under the RIDF of the World Bank.

Calling it ‘a boon for the people’, the chief minister stated, “The completion of the bridge will benefit a population of around four thousand, mostly comprising of villagers who require the bridge for transportation of daily needs and many agricultural and horticultural products and will limit the travelling time and will ease the commute of villagers who use bamboo footbridges to cross to the opposite side”.

Once completed, the bridge will connect two highly important roads between two districts, namely the Songsak-Mendipathar and Rongrong- Resudekachang roads which are separated by the Damring river.

It will also reduce the detouring for traffic between Songsak-Mendipathar and Rongrong-Resudekachang by around 19 km.

These roads connect to several villages in the area namely Thapa Darenchi, Thapa Agitchak, Dabadnaggre, Thapa Rongdenggre, Chidaret Ajaro, Moranodi, Doba Apal, Konchigol, Damebibra, Darampara and Daram Mangtu, among others.

Local legislator and Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira expressed appreciation for the concerted approach to accelerate development of the District by the chief minister mentioning that the sanctioning of the long-awaited Thapa bridge in Resubelpara will resolve the problems of many villages.

In the same function, the foundation for a new building of Resubelpara Government Higher Secondary School, funded for Rs 2.50 crore was also laid by Sangma.

At another event on the same day, the chief minister laid the foundation for a Mini Stadium at Resubelpara, funded by the State Plan Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 3.46 crores.

“Our goal is to develop the Stadium’s sports infrastructure with certified standard levels, to encourage the sporting talents of the area”, the chief minister added.Upgradation of the United Kharkutta

Higher Secondary School

At Kharkutta, Sangma laid the foundation for the upgradation of the United Kharkutta Higher Secondary School in the presence of Kharkutta MLA Rupert Momin.

Established in 1953 by active members of 6 villages in the area- Kharkutta, Melopara, Tengabari, Salpara, Kholaipara, and Kamagandim, the School was brought under the deficit system in 1959 and provincialised in 1981. In 2002, the School was upgraded to the higher secondary level. Currently, the school is in a dilapidated condition with inadequate infrastructure to fulfill the needs of students of the area.

Sangma urged the school authorities to ensure the completion of the Rs 4-cr infrastructure upgradation project by December 2022.

Inauguration of school building

In Rajasimla, Sangma inaugurated the new building of the Omed Memorial Secondary School.

Named after Omed W Momin, the first Garo who converted to Christianity, the school was established on February 17, 1969 by members of the village at the heart of Rajasimla village, near the Rongdal-Rongkil stream.

The school was opened in 1971, received an ad hoc grant in 1974, and came under the deficit system in 1983. According to school authorities, the school will be upgraded to the higher secondary level by the next academic year.

Speaking at the inauguration programme, the chief minister thanked the Asian Development Bank and the Education department for initiating the “Supporting Human Capital Development Project” in Meghalaya that has enabled the creation of infrastructure facilities to improve the quality of education in the state.

Recalling the work of late PA Sangma, he said, “A portion of the school was constructed with funds sanctioned from the MP Scheme during my late ‘father’s tenure, I am glad to have this opportunity to inaugurate the new school building which has the imprint of such inspiring leadership.”