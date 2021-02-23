Private firm donates 10 oxygen support system to M’laya

SHILLONG, Feb 22: A delegation of a private firm, on Monday, met state Health Minister AL Hek to discuss development of health infrastructure in Meghalaya.

Moreover, the firm, NF Healthcare India Private Limited, donated 10 centralised control medical oxygen supply system to the state.

After the meeting with the officials from the firm, Hek told reporters here that the company has already installed some equipment at Civil Hospital Shillong, which is working fine.

He informed that the company will install more of such equipment in other hospitals as well as CHCs and PHCs.

AL Hek and other officials of the department are also set to visit South Korea soon to get a first-hand view of how NF Healthcare India Private Limited is strengthening the health sector in that country.

On the other hand, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Jaejoon Woo, has said that the company is keen to provide all its expertise to Meghalaya in order to strengthen its health infrastructure.

“We have realised that one of the most effective ways of saving lives is providing oxygen to patients who need it and this is the reason our company extended its support to the Government of Meghalaya by donating 10 medical oxygen support systems,” the NF Healthcare India Private Limited CEO, Jaejoon Woo, said.

The company has shown interest in providing support to Meghalaya government by developing an ‘intelligent medical oxygen support solution that offers greater ease of use, improved patient safety and individualised ventilation to the patients’.