WGH Cong leader resigns to contest polls

TURA, Feb 22: Congress leader from West Garo Hills, Grithalson Arengh, on Monday resigned from the party to contest the upcoming MDC elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

In his letter of resignation to the president of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in West Garo Hills, Sangma said, “As I have decided to contest the upcoming GHADC elections slated for April 9, I am resigning from both the post of vice-president of the DCC and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC)”.

GNC’s first list

Meanwhile, the Garo National Council (GNC) on Monday declared its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls.

The first list includes Aprildin R Marak for Wagesik, sitting MDC, Augustine R Marak for Silkigre, Nikman Ch Marak for Rongrikkimgre, Minthu Marak for Amongpara and John Phillar A Sangma for Raksamgre.